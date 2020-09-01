CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,224.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,898 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.59. 1,097,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

