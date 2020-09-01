Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 898,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 503,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

