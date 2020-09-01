Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 28.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. 9,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,463. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

