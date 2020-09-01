Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings. Celestica reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celestica.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celestica by 169.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Celestica by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Celestica by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 28.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -397.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.