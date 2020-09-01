CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading 6.6% Higher

CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

