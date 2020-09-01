Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.22. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 5,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

