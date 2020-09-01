Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,936 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 3.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 96.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 112,115 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $10,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Centene by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 361,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Centene by 455.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,046,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 858,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

