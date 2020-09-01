Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.60. Central Federal shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Central Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Central Federal by 58.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

