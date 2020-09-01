Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million.

CPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 145,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,882. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $444.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.