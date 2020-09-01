Centrality Hits Market Capitalization of $72.95 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,505,418 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

