Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. 810,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 620,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $184.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

