Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.29. 949,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 372,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $190.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,746 shares in the company, valued at $439,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,049,486 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,944,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,001. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

