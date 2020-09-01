C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.53

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.53 and traded as low as $32.00. C&F Financial shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in C&F Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.