Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.59

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $267.59 and traded as low as $251.40. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 950 shares.

CAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 307 ($4.01) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.59.

In other news, insider Paul Abberley sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £7,332 ($9,580.56). Insiders have bought a total of 261 shares of company stock valued at $67,257 in the last 90 days.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

