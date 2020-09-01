ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $134,424.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including EXX, OKEx, HitBTC and ZB.COM. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00060832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.38 or 0.98837429 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000790 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00167461 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EXX, BigONE, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

