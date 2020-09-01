Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,558,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,645,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $17.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Check Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

