ChemoCentryx (CCXI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI):

8/29/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2020 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

8/12/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

7/29/2020 – ChemoCentryx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2020 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 88,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,776,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at $153,413,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,599 shares of company stock worth $75,130,117. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

