Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CSSE opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.42. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

