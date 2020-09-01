Chin-Chi Teng Sells 4,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $443,200.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $103,594,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

