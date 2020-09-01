China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

China Auto Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:CALI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI)

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

