China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 623,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

