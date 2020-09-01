China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in August

China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SRTTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

About China Tower

