Chromia 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.80 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.01684343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00209330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00186306 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00226322 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 478,191,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,391,125 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

