ChronoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,399.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $9,399.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

