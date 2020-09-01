CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $126.33 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,719 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $126,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 78.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,228,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,499,000 after acquiring an additional 976,833 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. 8,987,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058,647. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

