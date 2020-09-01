CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $149.64 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $149,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,802,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,443,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,139,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.41. 316,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.