CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 62,879 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $260,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 9,088,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

