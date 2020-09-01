CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,568 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Enbridge worth $59,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

ENB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,582. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

