CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Williams Companies worth $88,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Williams Companies by 555.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,657,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

