CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 258,401 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Charles Schwab worth $152,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,159. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

