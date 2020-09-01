CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 648,052 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Medtronic worth $179,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,118. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

