CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 155,527 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $116,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.66. 10,167,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,568. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

