Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.