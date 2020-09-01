Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

