Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE:L opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

