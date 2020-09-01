Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 610 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $286.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

