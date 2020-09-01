Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 493.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 510.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $4,420,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

