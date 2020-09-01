Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

LNC opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

