Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.05 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,863,000 after acquiring an additional 105,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

