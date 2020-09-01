Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.32 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

MKC stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.