Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Assurant by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

