Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,372 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

