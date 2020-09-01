Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

