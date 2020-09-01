Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

