Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 28,978 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.