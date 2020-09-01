Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 717,832 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,832 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

