Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,306 shares of company stock worth $47,203,892. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,173. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.