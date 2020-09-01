Citigroup Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $140.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $117.50 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $505.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.