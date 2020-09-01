Citigroup Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $31.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $610.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

