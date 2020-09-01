Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,542 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 103,055 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of Citrix Systems worth $49,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 851,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,498 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS stock remained flat at $$145.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 28,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.